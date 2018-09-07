Mid-Maine
September 07, 2018
Mid-Maine Latest News | Poll Questions | Algae | Parking | Any-deer Permit
Mid-Maine

DA investigates shooting of pet cow that scratched SUV

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

EMBDEN, Maine — Police in Maine are investigating the killing of a pet cow that was shot to death after it wandered from its owner’s land and scratched a vehicle.

The Boston Globe reports police were still determining if there will be charges in the case Friday. The shooting took place late Wednesday morning on a property in Embden, a small town about 45 minutes northwest of Waterville.

[Owner increases reward for pet Maine cattle killed with arrows in 2015]

The cow was kept in a fenced piece of land by a local resident, but it got free onto a neighbor’s lot. It then rubbed its horns against the fender of a parked sport utility vehicle, damaging it. Police say someone living on the property then shot it with a handgun.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says she’ll determine whether to file charges in coming weeks.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like