DA investigates shooting of pet cow that scratched SUV

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • September 7, 2018 4:35 pm

EMBDEN, Maine — Police in Maine are investigating the killing of a pet cow that was shot to death after it wandered from its owner’s land and scratched a vehicle.

The Boston Globe reports police were still determining if there will be charges in the case Friday. The shooting took place late Wednesday morning on a property in Embden, a small town about 45 minutes northwest of Waterville.

[Owner increases reward for pet Maine cattle killed with arrows in 2015]

The cow was kept in a fenced piece of land by a local resident, but it got free onto a neighbor’s lot. It then rubbed its horns against the fender of a parked sport utility vehicle, damaging it. Police say someone living on the property then shot it with a handgun.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney says she’ll determine whether to file charges in coming weeks.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.