Police report Levant man missing in Guilford

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • September 7, 2018 11:40 am

A Levant man was reported missing in the Guilford area on Thursday night, and Maine State Police are asking for help in locating him.

Maine State Police said Isaac Greenlaw, 41, was last seen around 6 p.m. in Guilford. He was driving a silver 2006 Kia Sportage with the Maine license plate MFL524.

Greenlaw is a Levant firefighter. Police said there is concern for his well-being, and anyone with information is asked to call state police at 973-7300.

