Here are the candidates for Bangor’s November races

File | BDN File | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • September 7, 2018 5:06 pm

The Bangor City Council race will have seven candidates vying for three open seats this November, and the slightly less competitive School Committee race will bring three candidates competing for two available seats.

City Council candidates who qualified by submitting their papers before the 4:30 p.m. deadline Friday, Sept. 7, include incumbents David Nealley and Sarah Nichols, along with former mayor John Cashwell, Seth Braun, Nicole Golden-Bouchard, Gretchen Schaefer and Amy Lee Tidd, according to City Clerk Lisa Goodwin.

Councilor Joe Perry is the only member of the council not seeking re-election.

Nealley, Perry and Nichols were elected together in 2015 — Nichols and Perry for a first term and Nealley for a second consecutive term.

Perry, who served 14 years in the Maine Legislature before he lost re-election to the Senate in 2010, said he might run again next year, but he needs a year to focus on his family and manage his Garland Street store, Joe’s Market.

“It’s just hard for me. My son Joseph is in college, my son Kyle is a junior in high school, and the meetings are at supper time,” Perry said Friday. Compounded by the time consumed running his own business, “It’s just not a good fit for me right now,” he said.

On the School Committee, members Jennifer DeGroff and Brian Doore have opted not to run for reelection. Those running for their seats include former committee chairman Warren Caruso, John Hiatt and Kenneth Huhn.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.