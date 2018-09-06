LePage pulls nominees, calling legislators ‘petty partisan politicians’

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Staff and wire reports, Special to the BDN • September 6, 2018 12:01 pm

Updated: September 6, 2018 12:35 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — A spokesman for Gov. Paul LePage blamed “petty partisan politicians” for the Republican governor’s Thursday decision to halt nominations for individuals to state boards and commissions.

LePage adviser Michael Beardsley told a legislative panel on Thursday that committees will not hold hearings scheduled on the governor’s nominees. It wasn’t immediately clear how many nominees the governor’s office was pulling from consideration.

LePage spokesman Peter Steele said it’s wrong to put “highly qualified people” through a grueling process “for nothing.” Steele said LePage will withdraw nominations if politicians are going to punish people for volunteering for such positions.

The announcement came a day after a legislative panel opposed two LePage nominees. In separate votes, Deputy Maine Transportation Commissioner Jonathan Nass and former state Sen. Doug Thomas were rejected for spots on the boards of the Maine Turnpike Authority and the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, respectively.

Two legislative panels were set to hold 16 confirmation hearings on Thursday and several more through Tuesday, but the offices of the Legislature’s presiding officers had conflicting information late Thursday morning on how many nominees LePage had pulled.

A spokeswoman for House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, said LePage had withdrawn all nominees up for hearings through next week, while a spokesman for Senate President Mike Thibodeau, R-Winterport, said his office’s understanding was that only Thursday hearings were canceled. Steele didn’t answer a question about that.

In October 2017, LePage withdrew nominations for five judicial appointments three days before confirmation hearings were scheduled. But he later reversed that decision and all five nominees went to the Senate, where they were confirmed. That episode followed Superior Court Justice Michaela Murphy’s ruling against the governor in his lawsuit against Attorney General Janet Mills over legal fees.

This story will be updated.

The Associated Press and BDN State House reporter Michael Shepherd contributed to this report.

