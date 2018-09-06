Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan drowned accidentally after drinking, inquest finds

Bruno Bebert | AP Bruno Bebert | AP

By Christie D’Zurilla, The Los Angeles Times • September 6, 2018 4:24 pm

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer for the Irish rock band the Cranberries, drowned accidentally in a hotel bathtub in January after drinking a large quantity of alcohol, according to reports out of London on Thursday.

Her blood alcohol content was more than four times the legal amount for driving, according to toxicology tests, and five empty miniature bottles of booze and an empty Champagne bottle were found, according to an inquest done by the Westminster Coroner’s Court, the BBC reported.

“There’s no evidence that this was anything other than an accident,” coroner Shirley Radcliffe told the Associated Press.

Though prescription-drug containers with a quantity of tablets in each one were found in O’Riordan’s hotel room, only a “therapeutic” level of medication was measured in her blood, the BBC said. It was said during the inquest that O’Riordan had bipolar disorder but was responding well to medication.

Upon arriving on the scene at London’s Park Lane Hilton hotel, “I saw Mrs. O’Riordan submerged in the bath with her nose and mouth fully under the water,” Constable Natalie Smart reportedly told the inquest.

The “Zombie” singer, 46, was clad in pajamas when she was found, according to the AP. There was no sign of foul play, and she didn’t leave a note.

At the time of her Jan. 15 death, O’Riordan was planning a tour and was in town for a recording session.

The Westminster Coroner’s Court was unavailable for comment Thursday morning.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.