Iconic Portland tower bound for auction block

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • September 6, 2018 1:20 pm

Updated: September 6, 2018 3:10 pm

Portland’s iconic Time and Temperature Building is going up for auction.

The 14-story office tower that’s defined the skyline of Maine’s largest city for nearly a century will be placed on the auction block in October with the starting bid set at $2.75 million, according to a notice of offering from the real estate firms handling the transaction.

A sale would mark the second time the building has changed hands since 2016 and follows years in which the once-grand Congress Street tower has hemorrhaged tenants and fallen into foreclosure and disrepair.

CWCapital Asset Management is selling the Time and Temperature Building and an adjacent parking garage after taking ownership of the properties through a 2016 foreclosure proceeding. The Maryland-based finance company declined to comment.

The 157,000-square-foot office building is being marketed for its “unparalleled location” and potential to be kept as offices or converted to family dwellings or a hotel. The ad from RealINSIGHT Marketplace also states that the building’s zoning would allow “further value [to] be unlocked by expanding” it.

But a new owner would likely need do significant work just to bring the Time and Temperature Building up to code.

The 477 Congress St. tower has long been neglected. Last November, city inspectors found 19 life safety code violations in it, including that six floors lacked required sprinklers.

The failed inspection led some tenants to question whether CWCapital cared about their safety. But the building’s manager had addressed several of the issues by the time a follow-up inspection was conducted in January, although the missing sprinklers were not among them.

A city spokeswoman said Thursday that there are five outstanding code violations in the Time and Temperature Building but could not immediately identify what they are.

Spokeswoman Jessica Grondin called the building “a jewel of the downtown” and said city staff look forward to working with whoever buys it.

