Storm rips through southern Maine, leaving more than 25,000 without power

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 6, 2018 1:33 pm

Updated: September 6, 2018 2:47 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A heavy thunderstorm rolled through Brunswick and surrounding towns shortly after noon Thursday, leaving more than 25,000 customers without power and had public works crews scrambling to remove heavy trees that had fallen.

Trees and wires were down throughout town, and traffic lights at Cook’s Corner and all along Pleasant Street were not working, Brunswick police Cmdr. Mark Waltz said.

“Harpswell Street is closed at Bowdoin Street due to a tree down, and a wire came down on Greenwood Road and burned a man’s car,” Waltz said. “It burned his roof rack, but he wasn’t hurt. And a tree on the [Interstate] 295 off-ramp onto Pleasant Street is down.”

Bowdoin College Director of Safety and Security Randy Nichols tweeted, “Power is out on the north side of campus. Trees are down near Druckenmiller, Dudley Coe, and Sills Hall. Sills Drive is blocked with tree on power lines. No injuries reported.”

At 2:28 p.m., Central Maine Power reported that 25,705 customers were without power. Of that total, 12,717 customers in Cumberland County were without power, with 8,125 of them in Brunswick and 1,803 in Harpswell.

More than 1,000 customers in Durham, in Androscoggin County, were without electricity, as were 1,816 in Phippsburg and 699 in Topsham, both in Sagadahoc County.

The utility tweeted at 2:30 p.m. that it is deploying more repair crews to Cumberland, Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties. Those crews are working with local emergency management agencies to clear trees blocking roads and repair power lines.

By 2:30 p.m., the most severe weather had moved eastward from Cumberland, Sagadahoc and Androscoggin counties.

Waltz said he had not yet heard when to expect power to return but said he suspected it would be awhile given the number of outages.

This story will be updated.

