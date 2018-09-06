Former Maine postmaster sentenced for sex crimes involving child

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 6, 2018 6:53 am

TOPSHAM, Maine — A Topsham man who until last year served as the town’s postmaster will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to six counts of sexually assaulting a child.

Robert Welch, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with an additional 10 consecutive years fully suspended, and six years of probation, Sagadahoc County District Attorney Jonathan Liberman said Wednesday afternoon.

Welch was indicted in August 2017 on three counts of Class A and seven counts of Class B felony gross sexual assault, nine counts of Class B felony unlawful sexual contact and one count of Class C felony unlawful sexual contact.

The crimes allegedly took place in Welch’s Topsham home over a nine-year period, from October 2008 to June 2017, when the victim was between 7 and 16 years old.

Welch initially pleaded not guilty to all 20 charges.

Last month Welch pleaded guilty to six counts of sexually assaulting a child. Under the terms of a plea agreement, Liberman dismissed six counts of unlawful sexual contact and eight counts of gross sexual assault.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.

