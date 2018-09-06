Coastal Maine town aims to get tougher on smokers

Rich Pedroncelli | AP Rich Pedroncelli | AP

By CBS 13 • September 6, 2018 9:36 am

Rockport leaders are cracking down on smoking policies.

According to a new policy, there will be no smoking or the use of any tobacco products at the town’s facilities at any time.

Previously, designated smoking areas were allowed.

The idea behind the new policy is to provide a healthy environment for all town employees. There is some discussion about expanding the policy further.

“It’s kind of tied to another policy we’re looking at, which is just basically restricting smoking on all town property by all residents, that’s the next phase, this is just the first phase,” Town Manager Richard Bates said.

That extended policy will be taken up by the select board and then might go to the voters to be adopted as an ordinance.

