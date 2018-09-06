Mid-Maine
September 06, 2018
Mid-Maine

Small plane crashes near Bigelow Mountain

petersent via Wikimedia Commons | BDN
Avery Peak on Bigelow Mountain in western Maine.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff

A small plane crashed near Bigelow Mountain in Wyman Township north of Carrabassett on Thursday, authorities said.

Two occupants, who received minor injuries in the crash, met first responders on a trail, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 11 a.m., McCausland said.

Maine state troopers and game wardens responded to the crash.

This story will be updated.

Comments

