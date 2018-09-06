Small plane crashes near Bigelow Mountain

petersent via Wikimedia Commons | BDN petersent via Wikimedia Commons | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • September 6, 2018 12:32 pm

A small plane crashed near Bigelow Mountain in Wyman Township north of Carrabassett on Thursday, authorities said.

Two occupants, who received minor injuries in the crash, met first responders on a trail, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 11 a.m., McCausland said.

Maine state troopers and game wardens responded to the crash.

This story will be updated.

