September 06, 2018
Watch live: Kavanaugh goes up for last round of questioning before Senate panel

Jacquelyn Martin | AP
President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, laughs as Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, makes closing remarks in the evening after the second day of his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing Wednesday on Capitol Hill in Washington, to replace retired Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is going before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a final day of questioning. Under pressure from Senate Democrats on Wednesday, Kavanaugh rejected repeated efforts to reveal his views about a president pardoning himself or being forced to testify in a criminal case. He also asserted his belief in judicial independence.

You can also get a recap of yesterday’s hearing here and watch a video of it here.

You can look through the volumes of files on Kavanaugh submitted to the Senate committee here.

