Watch live: Kavanaugh goes up for last round of questioning before Senate panel

September 6, 2018 8:11 am

Updated: September 6, 2018 9:04 am

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is going before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a final day of questioning. Under pressure from Senate Democrats on Wednesday, Kavanaugh rejected repeated efforts to reveal his views about a president pardoning himself or being forced to testify in a criminal case. He also asserted his belief in judicial independence.

