Bangor Publishing Co. acquires Pulse Marketing Agency

Gabor Degre | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • September 6, 2018 2:52 pm

Updated: September 6, 2018 3:06 pm

Bangor Publishing Co., the parent company for the Bangor Daily News, has acquired a local marketing and advertising agency.

Bangor-based Pulse Marketing Agency, which has provided marketing and advertising services to more than 200 clients across New England, will join the ranks of Bangor Publishing on Oct. 1, BDN President Todd Benoit said. Agency President Cintia Miranda, who founded the company in 2009, will remain at the helm as her five employees integrate with Streamside Marketing, the marketing and digital advertisement arm of the BDN.

Benoit said his company’s decision confirms its devotion to an increasingly digital world. “Pulse brings us new skills and insight that have helped strengthen hundreds of Maine and New England businesses,” he said. “We’re looking forward to combining our services so that we can help even more.”

For Miranda, the merger with Maine’s only remaining independently owned newspaper is “a natural next step for us to grow our menu of services.”

The purchase price was not disclosed

Bangor Publishing is a fourth-generation family-owned company. Pulse’s client list includes the Bangor Housing Authority, the Hemophilia Alliance of Maine, Bangor Public Health and Community Services, and the Northeast Workforce Development Board.

