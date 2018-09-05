Local sports: High school, college scores, schedules; local golf

Updated:
Wednesday’s Results
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
Ashland 12, Southern Aroostook 1
Dexter 7, Penquis 1
Fort Fairfield 2, Van Buren 1
Houlton 11, Mattanawcook Academy 0
Lee Academy 2, Piscataquis 2
Orono 2, Central 1
Schenck/Stearns 2, Penobscot Valley 1
Searsport 16, Deer Isle-Stonington 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Ellsworth 5, Belfast 1
Mount Desert Island 6, Washington Academy 0
FIELD HOCKEY
Foxcroft Academy 9, John Bapst 0
COLLEGE
FIELD HOCKEY
Bowdoin 2, U-New England 1
Southern Maine 3, UM-Farmington 0
MEN’S SOCCER
Southern Maine 3, Maine Maritime 0
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bowdoin 0, Babson 0 (2OT)
Colby 8, Thomas 0
Maine 1, Harvard 0
Southern Maine 3, Curry 2
Tuesday’s Results
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS SOCCER
Brewer 2, Maine Central Institute 1
Camden Hills 6, Bangor 4
Caribou 1, Fort Kent 1
Central 1, Orono 1
Dexter 11, Penquis 2
Easton 2, Wisdom 2
Houlton 5, Mattanawcook Acad. 1
Lee Acad. 2, Piscataquis Community 2
Penobscot Valley 4, Schenck 1
Waterville 5, Mount View 1
BOYS SOCCER
Belfast 2, Ellsworth 0
Brewer 2, Maine Central Institute 1
Easton 3, Wisdom 1
Fort Kent 1, Caribou 0
Washington Acad. 1, Mount Desert Island 0
Woodland 10, Shead 2
FIELD HOCKEY
Belfast 5, Winslow 3
Maine Central Institute 8, Brewer 0
Messalonskee 3, Bangor 2
Piscataquis Community 1, Dexter Regional 0
Stearns 1, Mattanawcook Acad. 0
COLLEGE
Men’s Soccer
Bowdoin 4, U-New England 0
Saint Joseph’s 4, Husson 0
Saturday’s Results
HIGH SCHOOL
Football
Hermon 33, John Bapst 0
Today’s games
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
Bangor Christian at Greenville, 4 p.m.
Cony at Oxford Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Gardiner at Maranacook, 6 p.m.
Leavitt at Lincoln Acad., 3:30 p.m.
Morse at Erskine Acad., 3:30 p.m.
Mt. Blue at Messalonskee, 3:30 p.m.
Nokomis at John Bapst, 4 p.m.
Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Presque Isle at Fort Kent, 7 p.m.
Waterville at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bangor Christian at Sumner, 4 p.m.
Central at Bucksport, 4 p.m.
Dexter at Piscataquis, 4 p.m.
Erskine Acad. at Morse, 6:30 p.m.
George Stevens Acad. at Searsport, 4 p.m.
Hall-Dale at Carrabec, 4 p.m.
Hyde School at Boothbay, 4 p.m.
Lee Acad. at Orono, 4 p.m.
Lincoln Acad. at Leavitt, 3:30 p.m.
Madison at Winthrop, 4 p.m.
Maranacook at Gardiner, 3:30 p.m.
Mattanawcook Acad. at Penquis, 4 p.m.
Medomak Valley at Oceanside, 3:30 p.m.
Oxford Hills at Cony, 3:30 p.m.
Pine Tree Acad. at Temple Acad., 4 p.m.
Presque Isle at Fort Kent, 5 p.m.
Waterville at Lawrence, 5 p.m.
Wiscasset at Lisbon, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Belfast at Mount View, 3:30 p.m.
Brunswick at Skowhegan, 4 p.m.
Camden Hills at Bangor, 4 p.m.
Cony at Oxford Hills, 4 p.m.
Edward Little at Messalonskee, 4 p.m.
Erskine Acad. at Oceanside, 4 p.m.
Hampden Acad. at Mt. Ararat, 4 p.m.
Leavitt at Maranacook, 4 p.m.
Lincoln Acad. at Gardiner, 4 p.m.
Mt. Blue at Lewiston, 4 p.m.
Nokomis at Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Old Town at Winslow, 4 p.m.
Waterville at Brewer, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Lake Region at Cony, 6:15 p.m.
Lee Acad. at Brewer, 5:30 p.m.
Machias at Sumner, 5:45 p.m.
Washington Acad. at Ellsworth, 5:45 p.m.
Golf
Local
At Bucksport GC
Wednesday Scramble — Rod Chase, Bill Ferris, Jack Macbrayne -4, Bo Losurdo, Paul Bakeman, Gordon Holmes -2, George Vrabel, Eric Stover, Roy Clements -2, Gil LaCroix, Tim Savasuk, Larry Orcutt -1; Pins: No. 3 Rod Chase 15-3, No. 6 Bob Losurdo 10-11
At Barren View GC
Senior Scramble — Gail Berry, Jack Clay, Steve Cates, Frank Gatcomb -4; Laura Bagley, Dennis Lewey, Bill Swayne, Tom Aceto -3 (won putt-off); Dawn Seavey, Ed Poplawski, Chuck Nevala, Don Beal, Doug Smith -3; Jane Hooper, Mike Porter, Ernie Beach, Gary Willey -3; Pin: No. 2 Gary Derickson 8-3, No. 5 Dennis Lewey 2-3
At Traditions GC
Men’s League — Mike Connolly, Roger Therriault, Nick Fox, Don Payne 29; Ron Goldstone, Ray Baker, Joe Guaraldo, Lucas Winter 32; Robbie Robinson, Jim Oreskovich, Terry Pangburn, Paul Crawford 33; Pin: Lucas Winter 16-7
At Rocky Knoll GC
Senior Stableford — George Cyr, Bob Trudel, Ted Rudnicki, Russ Van Arsdale +21 (mc); Allen Staples, Tom Ivers, Larry Young, Steve Newcomb +21; Dan Barker, Dick Drisko, Sonny Dubay, Charlie Lefebvre +5; Pins: No 5 Tom Bryant 9-6; No. 7 Russ Van Arsdale 10-0; No. 12 Tom Ivers 5-10; No. 17 Don Crowell 11-7; High Stableford: Steve Newcomb +16
At Kebo Valley GC
Ladies League — Individual Play: Andrea LaHaye 49; Scramble Play: Jacque Fitzpatrick, Dot Hartson, Cathy Nicholson 38; Pin: No. 4 Jacque Fitzpatrick 0-3
Men’s Group — Variable Best Ball: 1. George Merrill, Mike Ginevan, Fred Cook 69 points, 2. Skip Basso, Bernie Stevenson, Nat Fenton 64; Individual Net: 1. Mike Ginevan 58, 2. George Merrill 67, Gary Adler 67, Bernie Stevenson 67
At Penobscot Valley CC
Season Champs — Steve Clark, Brandon Allen, Oliver Zubrick, Bruce Nickerson, Bill Farthing; Runners-up: John Tuell, Ed Michaud, Lou Hardy, Derek Watson, Lee Chick; 3rd Scott Garland, Greg O’ Donnell, Kyle Leeman, Greg Jamison, Warren Brooks; 4th Tim Estabrook, Troy Garland, Paul Tracy, Greg Bergeron, Brian Ames; Pins: No. 4 Bill Buckley 5-7, No. 6 Scott Garland 5-3, No. 14 Karl Bedal 5-0, No. 16 Scott Cray 18-1; Skins: No. 11 Ben Estabrook, No. 15 Scott Thomas, No. 18 Ben Estabrook
At Bangor Municipal GC
Twilight League — Stableford Individual, Gross: 1. Nick Carparelli 19, 2. Garlie Gray 17, 3. Don Montandon 16, Rob Tiensivu 16, 5. Dean Bowden
16; Net: 1. Pat Ryder 26, 2. Bob Tweedie 25, 3. Gregg Tweedie 25, 4. Tom Thorne 24, 5. Kevin McKay 23; Pins: No. 3 Mo McLaughlin 10-11, No. 6 Bob Tweedie 11-2; Lucky Players: 1. Bruce Thompson, 2. Jim Stout
At Northport GC
Scotch Foursome — Gross: Terry Whitney, Roxie Whitney (34); Net: 1. Peter Mahoney, Val Hansen (21), 2. Barry McCluskey, Terri Kangas (23), 3. Lee Woodward, Phyllis Gaul (23.5), 4. (tie) Bob Barrett, Brenda Barrett, Greg Dutch, Lois Dutch (25)
HOLE-IN-ONE
Tom Cullen
BREWER, Maine — Tom Cullen of Bangor shot a hole-in-one on Wednesday playing at Pine Hill Golf Course. Cullen aced the 149-yard seventh hole using a 4-iron. The shot was witnessed by Karen Cullen.
HIGH SCHOOL
At Barren View GC
Sumner (4-3) 200, Narraguagus (1-2) 255
Sumner: Warren Harden 51, Kollin McLean 49, Kyle Brooks 50, Ethan Young 50, Simon Torrey 51, Hannah Shorey 69, Audrey Buswell 75
Narraguagus: Isiah Pinkham 53, Caleb Thompson 43, Marissa Arey 79, Joseph Smith 80
Medalist: Caleb Thompson (N) 43
At Traditions GC
Brewer 169 (2-3) def. Cony 182 (2-3), 7-2
Brewer: Josh Birch 37, Kolby Brooks 42, Connor Bell 39, Josh Abbott 51, Dylan Cross 52, Derek Long 57.
Cony: Quincy Tobias 49, Kyle Douin 50, Bobby Stolt 49, Elijah Bezanson 55, Ben Lapierre 42, Alex Stewart 42
Medalist: Josh Birch (B) 37
At Barnes Brook GC
Carlisle 181, Orono 183, Foxcroft Acad. 210, Penobscot Valley 250,
Carlisle (7-2) def. PVHS (1-8), Foxcroft (3-6) and Orono (5-3); Orono def. PVHS and Foxcroft; Foxcroft def. PVHS
Carlisle: Gabe Rand 48, Seth Roy 45, Libby Boone 42, Andrew Hewitt 47, Riley Roderick 47, Ian MacKinnon 52, Brady Miller 49
PVHS: Matt Durant 62, Kyle Grant 63, Cameron Smith 59, Nick Rhodes 66
Orono: Zach Dill 46, Jason Desisto 47, Jordan Cota 43, Willem Crane 47, Kohle Parker 47, Connor Robertson 52, Leah Costello 67
Foxcroft: Ethan Curtis 40, Hunter Kemp 56, Lee Belote 53, Carter Merrill 61, Cam Paree 71
Medalist: Ethan Curtis
