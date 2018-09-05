York
September 05, 2018
York Latest News | Poll Questions | Food Insecurity | Professor On Leave | Real ID
York

Families of children hurt in Maine day care crash seeking medical damages

Deb Cram | Portsmouth Herald
Deb Cram | Portsmouth Herald
This photo shows a Kittery Community Center that was involved in an accident on Interstate 95, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 in Greenland, N.H. Authorities say children were injured when their school bus veered off an interstate and crashed into trees in New Hampshire.
The Associated Press

KITTERY, Maine — Two families whose children were injured when a van owned by a Maine town crashed on Interstate 95 in New Hampshire are seeking financial damages for medical bills from the town.

The families are seeking damages from Kittery. An attorney for one of the families tells the Portland Press Herald “I think it’s probably a parent’s worst nightmare.”

[Town never checked employee’s driving record before day care bus crash, probe finds]

Eleven summer campers were on the way to a water park on Aug. 10 when their van ran into a tree. Officials said the 21-year-old driver suffered a medical emergency before the wreck. An internal review showed the town failed to check his driving record.

A town attorney said the lawyers filed a notice to preserve a person’s right to sue and asked about the town’s insurance policy.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like