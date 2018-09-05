York
September 05, 2018
Court date for Maine woman in baseball field death pushed back

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

ALFRED, Maine — The court case of a woman charged with driving onto a baseball field and hitting and killing a man has been pushed back.

Carol Sharrow, 51, of Sanford was originally scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Her attorney, Robert Ruffner, says the appearance has been pushed back to at least Oct. 10.

Ruffner says the appearance was pushed back because not all of the parties involved in the case are ready to proceed.

Sharrow was charged with killing 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst of West Newfield. Police said at the time of Parkhurst’s death that the car came careening onto the field during a boy’s baseball game. The incident took place in early June at Goodall Park in Sanford.

Sharrow has not yet entered a plea in the case.

