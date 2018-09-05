Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Natalie Williams • September 5, 2018 7:46 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 70s and low 80s throughout the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

–Two seafood processing facilities — bringing as many as 60 new jobs — are opening in Bucksport’s industrial park. They are the third and fourth seafood plants to come to town, not including Whole Oceans’ plans to build a $250 million salmon farm at the town’s former paper mill site.

Richard Rotella, the town’s economic development director, says he wouldn’t mind if seafood became the town’s marquee industry.

“It’s sort of like what they did in all the mill towns. You had wood shops, wood production spinoffs and secondary education available for mill work,” Rotella said. “You had all these things coming out of one product.”

–St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle needs $300,000 to replace a leaky roof and complete other repairs to keep the historic structure in decent shape. The church building, which dates to 1808, is the oldest Roman Catholic church north of Florida and south of Quebec. Parishioners have raised about half the necessary money and continue to raise funds for the project.

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

–In South Portland, goats will heroically reclaim an underutilized public park.

The city is bringing goats in for a week this month and then again in the spring to devour and trample invasive plants that are currently being blamed for making Yerxa Park uninviting to the public.

–After a four-year standoff, the owners of a Wiscasset campground have agreed to let trees that provide shade to campsites be cut in exchange for $280,000. The agreement, which still requires approval from town officials and voters, would satisfy Federal Aviation Administration safety concerns about access to Wiscasset Airport.

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

—Fall foliage is striking early in Maine this year, which means it’s already time to start planning which hikes in Maine will offer the best leaf peeping. BDN Outdoors reporter Aislinn Sarnacki suggests nine hikes, from easy to strenuous and scattered throughout the state, that should fulfill your fall foliage needs.

In other news…

Maine

Duo wanted in death of Maine dog turn themselves in

How Maine families that homeschool mark back-to-school season

Maine man says dog saved him from house fire

Business

Maine wild blueberries continue decline despite healthy food trends

Union leader at Maine shipyard bristles at Trump’s pay freeze idea

NOAA funds technology research projects to reduce fisheries bycatch

Politics

Governor submits Medicaid plan, urges feds to reject it

Kavanaugh, campaigns and catching up on Maine politics after the long Labor Day weekend

Woodward book says Trump aide privately called him ‘idiot’

Opinion

Tax cuts, not federal worker raises, are ballooning the deficit

We need to protect our cultural heritage — our public lands

The Margaret Chase Smith legacy Sen. Collins would rather avoid

Sports

Improved athletics fundraising efforts help bolster UMaine programs, take pressure off coaches

Hermon driver captures Boss Hogg 150 Pro Stock race

Some football suggestions for UMaine’s new director of athletics

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.