Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 70s and low 80s throughout the state.
Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.
Two new seafood processing businesses moving to Bucksport
–Two seafood processing facilities — bringing as many as 60 new jobs — are opening in Bucksport’s industrial park. They are the third and fourth seafood plants to come to town, not including Whole Oceans’ plans to build a $250 million salmon farm at the town’s former paper mill site.
Richard Rotella, the town’s economic development director, says he wouldn’t mind if seafood became the town’s marquee industry.
“It’s sort of like what they did in all the mill towns. You had wood shops, wood production spinoffs and secondary education available for mill work,” Rotella said. “You had all these things coming out of one product.”
The oldest Roman Catholic church in New England needs a major repair job
–St. Patrick’s Church in Newcastle needs $300,000 to replace a leaky roof and complete other repairs to keep the historic structure in decent shape. The church building, which dates to 1808, is the oldest Roman Catholic church north of Florida and south of Quebec. Parishioners have raised about half the necessary money and continue to raise funds for the project.
Goats make everything better
–In South Portland, goats will heroically reclaim an underutilized public park.
The city is bringing goats in for a week this month and then again in the spring to devour and trample invasive plants that are currently being blamed for making Yerxa Park uninviting to the public.
What is the price of shade?
–After a four-year standoff, the owners of a Wiscasset campground have agreed to let trees that provide shade to campsites be cut in exchange for $280,000. The agreement, which still requires approval from town officials and voters, would satisfy Federal Aviation Administration safety concerns about access to Wiscasset Airport.
Do this: Start planning your fall hiking trips
—Fall foliage is striking early in Maine this year, which means it’s already time to start planning which hikes in Maine will offer the best leaf peeping. BDN Outdoors reporter Aislinn Sarnacki suggests nine hikes, from easy to strenuous and scattered throughout the state, that should fulfill your fall foliage needs.
In other news…
Maine
Duo wanted in death of Maine dog turn themselves in
How Maine families that homeschool mark back-to-school season
Maine man says dog saved him from house fire
Business
Maine wild blueberries continue decline despite healthy food trends
Union leader at Maine shipyard bristles at Trump’s pay freeze idea
NOAA funds technology research projects to reduce fisheries bycatch
Politics
Governor submits Medicaid plan, urges feds to reject it
Kavanaugh, campaigns and catching up on Maine politics after the long Labor Day weekend
Woodward book says Trump aide privately called him ‘idiot’
Opinion
Tax cuts, not federal worker raises, are ballooning the deficit
We need to protect our cultural heritage — our public lands
The Margaret Chase Smith legacy Sen. Collins would rather avoid
Sports
Improved athletics fundraising efforts help bolster UMaine programs, take pressure off coaches
Hermon driver captures Boss Hogg 150 Pro Stock race
Some football suggestions for UMaine’s new director of athletics
