South Portland council puts Airbnb, short-term rental question on city ballot

By CBS 13 • September 5, 2018 11:14 am

It will be up to voters to decide if South Portland will get new rules for short-term rental properties.

The call for change comes after complaints about Airbnb in local neighborhoods.

After hearing from more than a dozen residents, the City Council voted 5-2, sending the decision to the November 6 ballot.

The meeting began at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and at least two hours of it was spent listening to residents.

Instead of residents clashing over regulations, many residents were torn on how to handle the ordinances.

Some were in favor of the referendum, while others felt a ballot decision would only cause more conflict.

While the community is torn on the rules, even those benefiting from short-term rentals are recognizing this issue is tearing apart their community.

“I mean, my rental rates, in theory, you could say have really benefited,” one woman told the council Tuesday night. “My neighborhood — and those around me, my neighbors — I just see it crumbling. I see divisiveness. The community is going away.”

Some other concerns from residents included enforcement of regulations, and the language used so that all voters can understand what they’re voting for.

