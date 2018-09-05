Bail for accused dog killers set at $1,000 each

Courtsey of Phillip Torrey | BDN Courtsey of Phillip Torrey | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • September 5, 2018 3:39 pm

Bail was set Wednesday for two men at $1,000 each for a set of alleged crimes that include killing a Winter Harbor man’s dog.

One of the two men, however, will continue to be held without bail because of a prior terrorizing conviction. Justin Chipman, 22, had been released after serving part of his sentence on that prior conviction, but the release was revoked because of the new allegations.

Chipman, of Winter Harbor, and Nathan Burke, 35, of Hancock, are accused of breaking into the home of Phil Torrey, kidnapping his dog Franky and then killing it on the night of Aug. 24, when Torrey and his girlfriend had traveled out of state to attend a concert.

The dog was found dead six days later on a local beach by the wife of Hancock County District Attorney Matthew Foster. It was wrapped in plastic and appeared to have been shot through the throat “some time ago,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in court.

Foster, who will not be involved in prosecuting the case because he and his wife are considered witnesses in the matter, said Wednesday that the case will be prosecuted by one of his assistants. He said that when his wife found the carcass of the dog — a cross between a Boston Terrier and a Pug — it was “horrible” and partially decomposed.

“One of its eyes was popped out of its head,” Foster said.

Foster brought the dead dog to the Winter Harbor Police Department, which then contacted Torrey to ask him to come in and take a look.

“There was enough fur and marking left for Mr. Torrey to make a positive identification,” Winter Harbor police Officer Eli Brown wrote in the affidavit.

Burke was working for Torrey, a lobster fisherman, as his sternman and Chipman had helped work as a third set of hands on Torrey’s boat last winter, Torrey has said. The duo also is accused of taking Torrey’s Hummer out for a joy ride as part of the same incident and causing more than $2,000 worth of damage to the vehicle.

Burke and Chipman each are charged with burglary, two counts of theft, aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated cruelty to animals.

