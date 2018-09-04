Hermon driver captures Boss Hogg 150 Pro Stock race

Pixabay | BDN Pixabay | BDN

September 4, 2018 9:15 am

Updated: September 4, 2018 11:11 am

WISCASSET, Maine — Mike Hopkins of Hermon charged into the lead, passing Garrett Hall of Scarborough on the final lap after a restart with five laps remaining, to take the checkered flag during Sunday’s 20187 Boss Hogg 150 Pro Stock race at Wiscasset Speedway.

David Farrington of Jay locked down third place, Kevin Douglass of Sidney placed fourth and Scott Chubbuck of Bowdoin claimed fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Daren Ripley of Thomaston, Kelly Moore of Scarborough, Joe Decker of Chesterville, Jeremy Whorff of Bath and Liberty’s Ryan St. Clair.

Hopkins claimed the $5,000 first-place check in the 32-car field, which shared a $30,000 purse.

2018 BOSS HOGG 150 PRO STOCK (150 laps): 1. 15H Mike Hopkins, Bangor; 2. 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 3. 23 David Farrington, Jay; 4. 18 Kevin Douglass, Sidney; 5. 39 Scott Chubbuck, Bowdoin; 6. 09 Daren Ripley, Thomaston; 7. 47 Kelly Moore, Scarborough; 8. 01 Joe Decker, Chesterville; 9. 8 Jeremy Whorff, Bath; 10. 30 Ryan St. Clair, Liberty; 11. 02 Shane Lane, North Anson; 12. 14 Travis Benjamin, Morrill; 13. 73 Adam Polvenin, Hebron; 14. 01x Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; 15. 13 Nate Tribbett, Richmond; 16. 41 Brian Whitney, Pittsfield; 17. 33 Josh St. Clair, Liberty; 18. 25x Shawn Knight, South Paris; 19. 13T Cody Tribbett, Richmond; 20. 23x Brandon Sprague, Boothbay; 21. 09x Ed Drake, Vassalboro; 22. 15 Nick Hinkley, Wiscasset ; 23. 99 Ajay Picard, Palmyra; 24. 29 Kevin Morse, Woolwich; 25. 77 Nick Reno, West Bath; 26. 34 Jeff Burgess, Fairfield; 27. 21 James Barker, Jay; 28. 47x Brandon Bailey, Wiscasset; 29. 25 Barry Poulin, Clinton; 30. 17 Scott Delano, Friendship; 31. 71 Joey Peaslee, Jefferson

K&A PROPERTY SERVICES MODIFIEDS (40 laps): 1. 1 Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich; 2. 15A Wayne Allard, Stetson; 3. 77 Nick Reno, West Bath; 4. 04 Allan Moeller, Dresden; 5. 8 Richard Jordan, Kingfield; 6. 21 Mark Lucas, Freeport; 7. 12 Wayne Whitten Jr., Kennebunk; 8. 48 Brian Treadwell, Hancock

KENNEBEC EQUIPMENT RENTAL OUTLAW MINI MADNESS (75 laps): 1. 7nh Cody Leblanc, Berlin NH; 2. 26 Brent Roy, Vassalboro; 3. 99 Scott Trask, Richmond; 4. 40 Ryan Keniston, Augusta; 5. 21K Kalib Bernatchez, Vassalboro; 6. 33 Dan Morris, Auburn; 7. 82 Ben Krauter, Gorham; 8. 2 Rob Greenleaf, West Bath; 9. 10 Jimmy Childs, Leeds; 10. 27 Jake Hensbee, Whitefield; 11. 19 Zach Audet, Skowhegan; 12. 41 Shane Smith, Augusta; 13. 20 Matt Glidden, Chelsea; 14. 9 George Fortin, Greene; 15. 05 Chris Watkins, Oakland