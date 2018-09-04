York
September 04, 2018
York Latest News | Poll Questions | Points of Light | Fall Foliage | Bangor Housing
York

Maine man dies in Labor Day collison

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

A 29-year-old Hollis man died Monday when he collided with an oncoming car in Lyman, police said.

Alexander McInnis was driving northbound on Route 35 in Lyman around 3:45 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and crashed into another car, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McInnis died at the scene, he said.

The driver of the oncoming car, 46-year-0ld Rachel Thurston of Lovell, was transported by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of minor injuries, McCausland said.

Police have not yet determined what caused McInnis to cross into the opposite lane. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, McCausland said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like