Maine man dies in Labor Day collison

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • September 4, 2018 11:25 am

A 29-year-old Hollis man died Monday when he collided with an oncoming car in Lyman, police said.

Alexander McInnis was driving northbound on Route 35 in Lyman around 3:45 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and crashed into another car, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McInnis died at the scene, he said.

The driver of the oncoming car, 46-year-0ld Rachel Thurston of Lovell, was transported by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of minor injuries, McCausland said.

Police have not yet determined what caused McInnis to cross into the opposite lane. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, McCausland said.

