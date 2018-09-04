Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Lindsay Putnam • September 4, 2018 8:36 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s throughout the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

— Thanks to the drought Maine experienced this summer, leaf peeping season will hit the state sooner than usual this year.

However, not all trees in Maine’s millions of acres of forestland are affected equally by the drought, Aaron Bergdahl, forest pathologist with the Maine Department of Agriculture, said. It’s trees by the roadside, along the edges of forests and in people’s yards that are most likely to dry out and tap out early.

Fall foliage season in Maine typically begins mid-September and lasts until mid-October, with slight variations every year, depending on weather.

— Bangor is less affordable for renters than all of Penobscot County, the state of Maine, and even the state’s largest city, Portland, according to Maine Housing data.

The Queen City’s low supply of affordable quality housing is compounded by its residents’ lower median income. In the Bangor area, the median income for a renting household is $27,000 — which is about $6,100 less than what’s needed to afford an average two-bedroom apartment at $828.

City officials have organized a committee to brainstorm ways to solve the problem.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

— It’s been quite the summer here in Maine. This year has been characterized by piping hot temperatures and plenty of humidity. As we say adieu to the summer of ‘18, let’s take a look back at the most stunning sights captured over the past few months by the BDN’s photographers.

— There are no official statistics on the how much specialty or micro-roasted coffee is sold in Maine, but an online search showed more than 30 Maine-based roasters from Kittery to Fort Kent.

According to the co-owner of one of the state’s oldest roasters, there is always room for one more.

“Everyone is welcome at the table to make a high-end product that is affordable for people,” said Mary Allen Lindemann, co-owner of Coffee By Design in Portland, which is marking its 25th anniversary next year. “Coffee is often seen as a luxury item, but it is really a luxury item that people will argue is a necessity.”

Aaron Flacke | Maine State Music Theatre Aaron Flacke | Maine State Music Theatre

— Confession time: “Nunsense,” currently in joint production with the Maine State Music Theatre on the Portland Stage, is a thoroughly engaging and hilarious show that even heathens will enjoy.

The premise of “Nunsense” is that five nuns are hosting the show to raise desperately needed funds. They need money to bury the last three of 52 sisters accidently poisoned by their own cook.

“Nunsense” by Dan Goggin, directed by Teri Gibson, runs at Portland Stage, 25A Portland Ave., Portland, until Sept. 9. Purchase tickets online or call the box office at 207-774-0465 for more information.

In other news…

Maine

3 decades on, George H.W. Bush’s Points of Light still shine

Hiker rescued by helicopter at Acadia National Park

August was warmest on record for Portland

Bangor

Six Greater Bangor pro tips only locals know about

Business

NOAA funds technology research projects to reduce fisheries bycatch

Maine’s coast is filled with strange lobsters

Nestle wants you DNA

Politics

Trump decision to withhold Kavanaugh files not about national security, Angus King says

What to watch for as senators consider Kavanaugh’s nomination

Maine politicians try their hands as milking cows at Windsor Fair

Opinion

The Margaret Chase Smith legacy Sen. Collins would rather avoid

What Maine can learn from the stories of two former ‘child welfare moms’

If Susan Collins is truly pro-choice, she should keep Kavanaugh off the Supreme Court

Sports

UMaine softball team to tour Cuba

Kinsler, Red Sox beat Braves 8-2 in matchup of leaders

Sale, Price expected back soon for Red Sox

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.