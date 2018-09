CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 4, 2018 1:00 pm

Portland Police say a man has been seriously injured after a piece of construction equipment fell over.

It happened on Center Street near Commercial Street Tuesday morning.

Part of Center Street was closed after the incident.

Police say an uneven sidewalk is what caused this scissor lift to topple over.

The man was reportedly taken to Maine Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

