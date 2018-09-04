Stolen red slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ recovered 13 years after being swiped

Richard Tsong-Taatarii | AP Richard Tsong-Taatarii | AP

By Peter Sblendorio, The New York Daily News • September 4, 2018 8:13 pm

It’s a dream come true.

FBI officials have found a stolen pair of red slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” 13 years after they were swiped from a museum commemorating the actress.

The recovery was announced Tuesday by the FBI, though details about how they managed to track down the movie prop have not been announced.

The retrieval ends a lengthy search that began after an intruder entered the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn. through a window and took the slippers in August 2005.

“I literally felt like I was hit in the stomach when I got the call,” the shoes’ owner, collector Michael Shaw, told Newsweek in 2015 of learning they had been stolen. “My knees buckled, and I went right down on the floor. I had taken care of those shoes for 35 years!”

The disappearance and subsequent search for the slippers generated considerable public interest over the years, with an Arizona-based fan of the movie even offering a $1 million reward to anyone who found the shoes.

The sequined shoes are one of four pairs known to have been worn by Garland, who played Dorothy, in the beloved 1939 flick.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.