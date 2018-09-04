Nation
September 05, 2018
Stolen red slippers from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ recovered 13 years after being swiped

Richard Tsong-Taatarii | AP
A pair of ruby slippers once worn by actress Judy Garland in the "The Wizard of Oz" are displayed at a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at the FBI office in Brooklyn Center, Minn. Authorities announced that the slippers, stolen in 2005 from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn., were recovered in a sting operation. The FBI says it has multiple suspects in the extortion and that the investigation continues. Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist.
By Peter Sblendorio, The New York Daily News

It’s a dream come true.

FBI officials have found a stolen pair of red slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” 13 years after they were swiped from a museum commemorating the actress.

The recovery was announced Tuesday by the FBI, though details about how they managed to track down the movie prop have not been announced.

The retrieval ends a lengthy search that began after an intruder entered the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minn. through a window and took the slippers in August 2005.

“I literally felt like I was hit in the stomach when I got the call,” the shoes’ owner, collector Michael Shaw, told Newsweek in 2015 of learning they had been stolen. “My knees buckled, and I went right down on the floor. I had taken care of those shoes for 35 years!”

The disappearance and subsequent search for the slippers generated considerable public interest over the years, with an Arizona-based fan of the movie even offering a $1 million reward to anyone who found the shoes.

The sequined shoes are one of four pairs known to have been worn by Garland, who played Dorothy, in the beloved 1939 flick.

