Torch used to burn weeds starts house fire in Brunswick

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 4, 2018 11:32 am

A Brunswick woman using a torch to burn weeds set her Maine Street home on fire Monday morning.

The Brunswick Fire Department received multiple calls at 10:56 a.m. reporting flames and smoke showing at 304 Maine St., Brunswick fire Chief Ken Brillant said Tuesday.

Crews arrived to find a small fire on the first floor had reached the siding and then climbed up inside a wall at the corner of the house, he said.

“Some sort of smoke explosion or backdraft in the attic space ended up pushing the ceiling on the second floor down, which caused damage,” he said.

With mutual aid from Freeport and Topsham fire departments, crews doused the fire and contained the area in about 90 minutes, according to Brillant.

No injuries were reported.

The home was not habitable, he said.

