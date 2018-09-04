Midcoast
September 04, 2018
Lincoln County has a new assistant district attorney

Courtesy of Lincoln County District Attorney's Office
Katherine MacRae
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff

District Attorney Jon Liberman on Tuesday announced that Katherine MacRae of Freeport had been sworn in as assistant district attorney working in Lincoln County.

MacRae is a graduate of the University of Louisville and the University of Maine School of Law in 2017.

She was a student attorney for the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s office from September 2016 to April 2017 and completed a clerkship for the Maine Supreme Judicial Court from August 2017 to August 2018.

“I am thrilled to have her as a prosecutor in my district,” Liberman said in a release. “I consider her an excellent candidate and I look forward to working with her.”

