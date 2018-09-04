Lincoln County has a new assistant district attorney

Courtesy of Lincoln County District Attorney's Office Courtesy of Lincoln County District Attorney's Office

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 4, 2018 5:20 pm

District Attorney Jon Liberman on Tuesday announced that Katherine MacRae of Freeport had been sworn in as assistant district attorney working in Lincoln County.

MacRae is a graduate of the University of Louisville and the University of Maine School of Law in 2017.

She was a student attorney for the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s office from September 2016 to April 2017 and completed a clerkship for the Maine Supreme Judicial Court from August 2017 to August 2018.

“I am thrilled to have her as a prosecutor in my district,” Liberman said in a release. “I consider her an excellent candidate and I look forward to working with her.”

