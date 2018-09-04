Former Maine substitute teacher admits he assaulted student



Courtesy of Two Bridges Regional Jail Courtesy of Two Bridges Regional Jail

By Lincoln County News • September 4, 2018 3:23 pm

A former substitute teacher at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro admitted to assaulting a student. The guilty plea was in exchange for the dismissal of two more charges alleging that he exchanged explicit photos with the minor student.

William E. Bourget, 55, of South Paris and formerly of Edgecomb pleaded guilty to one count of Class D assault, a misdemeanor, on Aug. 21, according to court documents. The Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office dismissed one count each of Class B sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony; and Class D possession of sexually explicit materials.

The plea was part of an agreement known as a deferred disposition, which delays sentencing and requires a defendant to meet certain conditions.

The agreement requires Bourget to undergo a psychosexual evaluation and follow any recommendations from the counselor. It also contains several conditions standard to all such agreements. For example, he must not commit another crime.

If Bourget abides by the conditions for a year, he will pay a $300 fine for assault and avoid jail time. If he violates the terms, he could face up to the maximum penalty for a Class D crime: 364 days in jail.

The case was scheduled for trial four times. Most recently, a three-day trial was due to begin Aug. 22. Bourget and the district attorney’s office struck the deal the day before, Aug. 21.

“The DA’s office reached this settlement agreement reluctantly in light of newly discovered evidence which significantly weakened our case,” District Attorney Jonathan R. Liberman said in an email.

Bourget assaulted the student April 28, 2016, according to his indictment.

“The nature of the assault was offensive physical contact, specifically it was a hug without consent of the victim,” Liberman said. “It occurred in a classroom at MVHS, and there was no physical injury or sexual contact.”

Bourget was a substitute teacher at Medomak Middle School and Medomak Valley High School, which share a campus in Waldoboro.

He taught a variety of classes at the schools, including math, science and social studies, from March 3, 2016, until his arrest May 6, 2016.

He was also a substitute at Boothbay Region High School in Boothbay Harbor, although he worked only one day there.

Bourget will appear in court for a hearing to determine the final outcome of the case at 1 p.m., Aug. 26, 2019.

He is free on $2,500 unsecured bail, which means he would owe the state $2,500 if he fails to appear. His bail conditions prohibit contact with the victim and two other individuals.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Waldoboro Police Department investigated the case.

Brunswick attorney Justin W. Andrus first represented Bourget, but withdrew in June 2016. Lewiston attorney Leonard I. Sharon represented Bourget through the resolution.

Sharon did not respond to a request for comment.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.

