Duo wanted in death of Maine dog turn themselves in

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • September 4, 2018 10:26 am

Updated: September 4, 2018 10:55 am

Two men wanted in the alleged kidnapping and killing of a Winter Harbor man’s dog have been taken into custody, according to police.

The Winter Harbor Police Department posted Tuesday morning on its Facebook page that Nathan A. Burke, 37, of Hancock and Justin T. Chipman, 22, of Steuben and Winter Harbor turned themselves in Tuesday morning at the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

A message left with the Winter Harbor Police Department was not returned Tuesday morning.

The two men are accused of breaking into the Winter Harbor home of Phillip Torrey last month when he traveled to New Hampshire to see a concert. His sister went to his house the morning of Aug. 24, and found that someone had broken in and that Torrey’s dog Franky was missing.

Winter Harbor police Chief Danny Mitchell has said the dog’s body later was recovered “washed up on the shoreline” but he has declined to release more specific details.

Mitchell said that a sport-utility vehicle owned by Torrey also apparently was taken from the property but then later returned as part of the same incident. He estimated that whoever took the SUV caused more than $2,000 damage to it before returning it to Torrey’s house.

Torrey has said he knows Burke and Chipman but he does not know why they would have done such a thing. He said his dog was 6 years old and weighed only 30 pounds.

“So sad and so heartbreaking to think about how scared he must of been,” Torrey has said of his dog being allegedly taken and then killed. “He must of been so confused.”

