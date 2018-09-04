Aroostook
September 04, 2018
Aroostook

Leisure Village residents share afternoon with chickens

  • Anthony Brino | BDN
    Anthony Brino | BDN
    Carla Cyr, left, shows her Light Leghorn chicken to Leisure Village activities coordinator Tina Ruest and resident Willie Dorsey.
  • Anthony Brino | BDN
    Anthony Brino | BDN
    Mary Jane Perron looks on as Leonard Hutchins holds a Light Leghorn chicken at Leisure Village in Presque Isle. Carla Cyr, whose son Doug manages the retirement center, brought some of her laying chickens to hang out with residents Friday afternoon.
By Anthony Brino, BDN Staff

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — More than 20 residents of the Leisure Village retirement center in Presque Isle shared their Friday afternoon on the last day of August with a group of friendly chickens.

Carla Cyr, daughter-in-law of Leisure Village founder Albert Cyr and mother of the center’s manager Doug, brought some of her flock over for residents to enjoy along with the sunny, warm weather.

Many of residents at Leisure Village grew up on farms and some raised chickens along with other livestock.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Leisure Village residents share afternoon with chickens,” an article by The County staff writer Anthony Brino, please follow this link to The County online.

Comments

