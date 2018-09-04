Anthony Brino | BDN Anthony Brino | BDN

Anthony Brino | BDN Anthony Brino | BDN

By Anthony Brino , BDN Staff • September 4, 2018 5:23 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — More than 20 residents of the Leisure Village retirement center in Presque Isle shared their Friday afternoon on the last day of August with a group of friendly chickens.

Carla Cyr, daughter-in-law of Leisure Village founder Albert Cyr and mother of the center’s manager Doug, brought some of her flock over for residents to enjoy along with the sunny, warm weather.

Many of residents at Leisure Village grew up on farms and some raised chickens along with other livestock.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Leisure Village residents share afternoon with chickens,” an article by The County staff writer Anthony Brino, please follow this link to The County online.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.