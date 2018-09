Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By CBS 13 • September 3, 2018 10:25 am

A juvenile was injured during an ATV crash Sunday morning in Alfred.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. in the woods off Fort Ridge Road, and when first responders arrived at the scene, they found a juvenile who had suffered serious injuries, according to authorities.

The juvenile was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The Maine Warden Service is investigating the crash.

