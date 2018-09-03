Hiker rescued by helicopter at Acadia National Park

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

By Abigail Curtis , BDN Staff • September 3, 2018 2:42 pm

An injured hiker was rescued Monday morning by Maine Forest Rangers who used a helicopter to get her off a mountain at Acadia National Park, according to Newscenter Maine.

The woman had been hiking on Dorr Mountain, the third tallest peak on Mount Desert Island, when she injured her leg, the NBC affiliate reported. Acadia National Park rangers also helped to get her down safely.

She was taken by helicopter to the Bar Harbor Fire Department, where she was transferred to an ambulance and taken to a local hospital, the station reported.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.