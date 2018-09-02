Motorcyclist dies in collision with turning car in Lubec

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • September 2, 2018 7:58 pm

A motorcyclist died Saturday in Lubec after he crashed into a turning car, according to police.

Bradley Morrison, 28, was driving a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle west on Route 189 around 1;30 p.m. when he drove into the eastbound lane to pass a line of vehicles in front of him, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office indicated in a release.

The motorcycle collided with a Mazda as it was turning left from the westbound lane onto Maple Tree Road, police said. Morrison died at the scene.

The driver of the Mazda, Catherine Jenkins, 54, of South Carolina, was taken to Down East Community Hospital in Machias with non-life threatening injuries. A passenger, Thomas Jenkins, 59, also of South Carolina, was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.