UMaine women’s basketball assistant accepts job at California school

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 31, 2018 1:00 am

Jhasmin Player’s second stint as an assistant coach with the University of Maine’s women’s basketball program has come to an end.

Player has left UMaine to become an assistant at the University of Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.

Player began her second stint at UMaine in 2016. She was first the director of basketball operations, player development and community relations, and was then promoted to assistant coach/recruiting coordinator.

She had previously served as an assistant coach from 2011-13 before resuming a professional playing career in Poland.

The Bay City, Texas, native had played professional basketball in Portugal in 2009 and in Spain the following season.

“I’m thrilled to say that we hit a home run with Jhasmin Player. She has a history of excellence from her playing days at Baylor to her recruiting success at Maine, particularly in the international scene,” Charity Elliott, who is beginning her seventh season as the head coach at Loyola Marymount, said on the Loyola Marymount athletic website.

“What stood out to me was her combination of confidence and humility. Our players are going to love the passion and experience she brings, and on the recruiting side, she will hit the ground running,” she added.

The Lions went 20-11 last season and lost to San Francisco in the West Coast Conference tournament quarterfinals.

On her facebook page, Player wrote, “Man, this past nine days has been a whirlwind. I’m thankful for it all though!

“I’m soooooo thankful for all that Maine has taught me. The highs and lows … the loss to Stonehill to open the season and the [America East] championship ride. I will FOREVER be grateful for the LOVE the entire STATE shared with me.”

She also thanked fellow UMaine assistants Tom Biskup and Courtney England and the players, writing “they were the peace and joy I found EVERY SINGLE DAY.”

And she had provided special thanks to head coach Amy Vachon.

“THANK YOU for putting up with me, you are more than a GREAT leader, you are a FRIEND to me and that will always come before ANYTHING. You’re a STAR in this business. I’ve literally watched you (and sometimes had to hold you back, lol) as you fought for the university, your program and your kids. THANK YOU for being the emotion to my inexpressive demeanor.”

Player was a two-year captain at Baylor University in Texas and helped lead the team to four NCAA tournament appearances. She was an All-Big 12 second-team and All-Defensive Team selection during her career and was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament team her senior year (2009).

