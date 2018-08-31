Seavey, Cole capture golf tournament victories

Stock Photo | Pixabay Stock Photo | Pixabay

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 31, 2018 7:40 am

Jeff Seavey of the Samoset Resort in Rockland and Len Cole from the Falmouth Country Club won 36-hole golf tournaments at the Sugarloaf Golf Club and Waterville Country Club, respectively, on Wednesday.

Seavey shot a two-under-par 70 to finish three shots better than Hampden native and defending champ John Hickson at the State of Maine Championship tourney at Carrabassett Valley.

Seavey posted a one-under par 143 after shooting a 73 on Tuesday. Hickson, who plays out of the Bath Golf Club, recorded back-to-back 73s for a 146.

Bangor native Cole, who plays out of the Falmouth Country Club, shot a second-round 74 after registering a 69 on Tuesday to finish at three-over par 143 and claim a one-shot victory in the Maine Senior Amateur Tournament over Mark Plummer of the Augusta Country Club and Tom Palmer of the Waterville Country Club.

Plummer and Palmer each had 70-74-144.

At Sugarloaf, the 52-year-old Seavey, who lives in Homosassa, Florida, and 54-year-old Hickson were tied after the 16th hole but Seavey parred the par-four 17th and 18th holes while Hickson double-bogeyed the 17th and bogeyed the 18th.

Both had shot a one-under par 35 through the first nine holes and each birdied the par-three 15th and bogeyed the par-five 16th.

Ben Morey of Windham, who plays out of the Spring Meadows Golf Club in Gray, rounded out the top three with a 157 after shooting a 79 on Wednesday.

Ron Kelton of the Purpoodock Club in Cape Elizabeth and Brian Bilodeau of the Martindale Country Club in Auburn tied for fourth with scores of 158. Bilodeau was the tourney’s low amateur.

There were 33 golfers in the tournament, which is for Maine’s top professional and amateur golfers. Professionals must be a member of the Maine Chapter of the New England PGA.

At the Waterville Country Club, Cole survived four bogeys on the back nine to triumph. His only birdie of the round came on the par-four 12th hole, a hole he had bogeyed on Tuesday.

Cole, who won the Downeast Metro Amateur Golf Tournament at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course and Bar Harbor’s Kebo Valley Golf Club in June, bogeyed the 10th, 11th, 16th and 18th holes.

His only bogey on the front nine came on the par-four eighth.

Plummer had a three-over par 39 on the front nine and had two birdies and two bogeys over the final five holes.

Palmer shot a two-over par 38 on the front nine before bogeying the 10th and 14th holes on the back nine.

Thomas Bean of the Biddeford-Saco Country Club was fourth with a 72-74 146 and the Falmouth Country Club’s Gary Manoogian was fifth with a nine-over par 149 after shooting 77 on Wednesday.

