Husson, Maine Maritime Academy open respective seasons with Saturday showdowns

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • August 31, 2018 3:55 pm

HUSSON vs. UNION

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Frank Bailey Field, Schenectady, New York

Records (2017): Husson 10-2, Union 7-4

Series, last meeting: Husson leads 1-0, Husson 20-7 on 9/2/17

Game notes: This figures to be a challenging nonconference opener for Husson, the two-time defending Eastern College Football Conference champion and the pick to win it again before moving to Commonwealth Conference Football in 2019. The Eagles return a strong defensive nucleus from the 2017 team that yielded just 14.2 points per game led by captains Elvin Suazo at linebacker and Quan Soyini at cornerback. Soyini earned AP Little All-America status after ranking among the NCAA Division III interception leaders. Senior captain Cory Brandon begins his third full season as the starting quarterback for coach Gabby Price’s club, this year as the Eagles begin life without graduated All-America halfback John Smith, who rushed for 2,242 yards a year ago. … Union posted its first winning record since 2012 last fall and made a postseason appearance with a 35-28 loss to SUNY Cortland in the inaugural New York Bowl. The Dutchmen return eight starters from a defense that ranked second in the Liberty League in scoring defense (18.2 ppg). Union was picked to finish fourth in the Liberty League’s preseason coaches’ poll.

MAINE MARITIME vs. SUNY MARITIME

Time, site: noon Saturday, Ritchie Field, Castine

Records (2017): Maine Maritime 1-8, Maritime 9-2

Series, last meeting: Maritime leads 3-0; Maritime 59-13 on 9/2/2017

Game notes: Maine Maritime Academy breaks in the new artificial turf installed at Ritchie Field over the summer with a nonconference battle against the State University of New York Maritime College. The Mariners are led by senior outside linebacker Derek Breunig of Westbrook, a first-team ALL-New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference choice last year. Other leaders for coach Chris McKenney are captains John Bennett of Chelsea, a senior defensive back; Spencer Baron of Mariaville, a junior linebacker; Jacob Doyon of Sidney, a senior offensive lineman; and Josh Reed of Scarborough, a junior offensive lineman. … SUNY Maritime is coming off a runner-up finish in the ECFC but has a new head coach in former assistant Vincent DiGaetano. MMA must contend defensively with Maritime’s Thomas Wright, a senior quarterback who led the ECFC last fall in pass completions (174) and passing yards (2,385).

