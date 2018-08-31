Aggressive invasive plant found on boat in Maine

Kathy Plonka | AP Kathy Plonka | AP

By CBS 13 • August 31, 2018 9:42 am

Updated: August 31, 2018 10:02 am

A boat inspector found an invasive plant on a boat that was about to be launched into Long Lake in Bridgton.

Addie Casali, with the Lakes Environmental Association, inspected the boat from Lake Champlain in Vermont last Saturday, as it was about to be put in at the Harrison launch.

She found Eurasian milfoil, a highly aggressive and invasive plant, trapped around the boat’s propeller.

Officials say the save and the boat inspection program are priceless.

Boaters should always inspect their own boats to make sure they have no plants on their boat, motor or trailer.

