August 31, 2018
More than 1,000 dead fish reportedly wash up at Old Orchard Beach

Beth Brogan | BDN
One of tens of thousands of dead pogies that covered the Brunswick shoreline in June of 2017 is seen in this BDN file photo. State officials said more than 1,000 dead pogies washed up in a half mile or less of beach near Ocean Park in Old Orchard Beach leading into Labor Day weekend this year.
By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff

More than 1,000 dead fish have washed up on Old Orchard Beach just before Labor Day weekend, Portland ABC television affiliate WMTW reported Friday afternoon.

The state Department of Marine Resources estimated the dead pogies washed up in a half mile or less of beach area near Ocean Park, the television station reported.

Officials suspect the fish were either killed in a feeding frenzy by bluefish or a commercial fishing vessel dumping excess catch, according to WMTW.

The dead fish washed up on the beach just before the long holiday weekend, which typically brings hordes of tourists to Old Orchard Beach.

