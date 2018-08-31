Maine news you need to know for Friday

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Natalie Williams • August 31, 2018 8:22 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 70s throughout the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP

–A small share of imports and exports going through the 21 ports included in the District of Portland are affected by the tariffs.

The analysis comes not long after a Maine lobster wholesaler told U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, that she’s had to lay off workers because of the sharp dropoff in trade with China as a result of the so-called trade war.

The Portland district ports that received products subject to implemented or proposed tariffs are Portland, Houlton, Jackman, Searsport, Calais, Van Buren, Madawaska, Fort Kent and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

–A University of Maine English professor who was placed on paid leave over sexual harassment allegations during the winter and spring will also sit out this semester while university officials conduct a separate investigation into his conduct.

Tony Brinkley was previously placed on paid leave in January and barred from teaching courses and visiting campus. The university allowed him to return in June when it cleared him of the sexual harassment allegations. But it put him back on leave earlier this summer to investigate a complaint that he failed to report a concern confided to him by a female student.

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

–Rob Otey made a promise to his cousin Darius Minor that if he was going to be on the field for just one play for the University of Maine football team, Otey was going to make the long journey to Orono from Virginia to watch him.

Minor collapsed and died from a rare heart disorder during a drill for UMaine freshmen July 24, but Otey and 17 other family members were on hand for the Black Bears’ opener against archrival New Hampshire Thursday night at Morse Field.

“He may not be here physically, but he’s here. And that’s a big reason we’re here,” Otey said.

UMaine went on to defeat UNH 35-7, for their first victory against their rival in eight straight seasons.

–John D. Williams is accused of fatally shooting Cpl. Eugene Cole in April, in what was the first case of a Maine law enforcement officer shot dead in the line of duty in nearly three decades.

Williams’ attorney is asking the court to throw out a series of incriminating statements his client allegedly made to police, because he said police beat and pummeled the suspect.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

–Legislators returned to the State House on Thursday to try to wrap up unfinished business. Their most significant work involved Gov. Paul LePage’s proposals to address concerns about Maine’s child welfare system.

The Maine Legislature voted to enhance the state’s embattled child welfare system with $21.2 million in funding, marking the first legislative response to the deaths of two girls who allegedly died at the hands of their caregivers.

–Arnold Clark, who coached teams at Calais High School and neighboring Woodland High School to more than 400 victories during his 32 years as a varsity basketball coach, was being remembered Thursday for his competitive spirit and impact on Down East youngsters.

Clark died Wednesday, and while he had been in declining health recently no cause of death has been made public.

“Mr. Clark was a blue-collar coach who wanted blue-collar players who played hard,” said Bobby Campbell, a 1987 Calais High School graduate who also played at the University of Maine and Husson University. “Whether you were the star or the 12th player on the bench, he didn’t give you any special treatment.”

Cade Belisle | Courtesy of Carol Epstein Cade Belisle | Courtesy of Carol Epstein

–We made it, folks. It’s Labor Day weekend. Now, here comes what should be the best three weeks of the summer — when it’s warm but not too warm, everything’s still open but it’s not too busy and you can still go swimming. Perfection.

In Bangor this weekend is the first-ever Dusk to Dawn Labor Day Movie Madness Weekend, set for the Bangor Drive-In, and featuring four movies per screen, starting at 7:45 p.m. Saturday and running nonstop until sunrise. Meanwhile, on Saturday in Portland, Ghost of Paul Revere plays at Thompson’s Point and Lil John plays at the State Theatre.

In other news…

Maine

Waters off New England in midst of record year for warmth

Woman accused of killing 4-year-old waives jury trial

If a tornado blows through the Maine woods but no one’s there to see it, did it really happen?

Bangor

Bangor’s election notice from 1796 shows just how few people could vote back then

Bangor students return to schools with beefed-up security

Bangor jury finds Bethea guilty of manslaughter in Easter Day shooting

Business

County wants CMP to share $26M in benefits from controversial hydro project

Shortage of farmhands causes some farmers to lose crops

Mainers made $40M off Airbnb rentals this summer, company says

Politics

Children’s nonprofit gets $9.3M more from DHHS without competing for it

What’s in the way of the Maine Legislature finally going home for good

Federal judge allows free-speech lawsuit against LePage to continue

Opinion

Good and bad, our labor history lives with us

It’s time for a new approach to our nation’s drug problem

A Kavanaugh Supreme Court could undermine health care access

Sports

UMaine football team dominates in season-opening victory over archrival New Hampshire

Football teams keep shrinking for northern Maine high schools

UMaine women’s basketball assistant accepts job at California school

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.