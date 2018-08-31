Police respond to incident at Penobscot Narrows bridge

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • August 31, 2018 12:32 pm

Police responded Friday morning to a report of someone jumping from the Penobscot Narrows Bridge on Route 1 between the towns of Verona Island and Bucksport.

It is not clear when the incident occurred or whether the person has been recovered. Officials with Marine Patrol and the sheriff’s departments in Hancock and Waldo counties directed inquiries to Maine State Police, which did not respond to messages Friday morning.

Both the Republican Journal weekly newspaper and Downeast Emergency Medical Institute indicated on their Facebook pages that emergency crews were called to respond to the possible death. The Ellsworth American newspaper reported that an unspecified “incident” was causing traffic to back up on the eastern side of the bridge.

This story will be updated.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and contemplating suicide, call the Maine Crisis Hotline at 1-888-568-1112. If you are not in Maine, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). A trained crisis prevention worker will be available to talk and set you up with services to help. You can also chat with a crisis counselor online at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.