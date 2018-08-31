Crews douse fire at central Maine wood pellet company

Stock Photo | Pixabay Stock Photo | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • August 31, 2018 9:14 am

Multiple fire departments doused an overnight fire at a central Maine mill before the flames spread, according to a local fire chief.

Flames broke out at the Maine Woods Pellet Co. in Athens just after 2:30 a.m., which drew a response from six area fire departments to the factory’s 55 acre campus, according to Athens Fire Chief Brett Strout.

The fire started when a piece of equipment that extracts dust from the wood pellets let off a spark, setting bags of dust ablaze, Strout said. But the flames didn’t spread beyond to the “baghouse,” a room that sits on the roof of the larger mill building and is operated from a remote control room.

The fire required the factory to shut down operations for a few hours, but it caused minimal damage and the scene was clear by 4:40 a.m., the chief said.

