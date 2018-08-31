Police identify woman found dead in Augusta

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Natalie Williams • August 31, 2018 3:50 pm

Police have identified the dead body found in Augusta last week as Elizabeth A. Munster. She was last seen by family and friends in Augusta on July 31, and was reported missing to police Aug. 2, according to a Friday press release from Augusta Deputy Chief Kevin Lully.

Augusta Police Department detectives located the deceased Munster in Augusta around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released an official cause of death, and the investigation remains open, according to Lully.

Augusta police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.