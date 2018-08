File Photo | BDN File Photo | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • August 30, 2018 3:22 pm

Stay tuned here starting Friday at 7 p.m. as the University of Maine football team opens the season with a Colonial Athletic Association game against rival New Hampshire on Morse Field at Alfond Stadium. The BDN’s Larry Mahoney will keep you apprised of the game highlights as they happen.