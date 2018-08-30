Maine police search property in 1986 women’s disappearance

Contributed Photo | BDN Contributed Photo | BDN

The Associated Press • August 30, 2018 9:21 am

Maine State Police investigators have searched a Livermore property looking for evidence that could lead to finding a woman who has been missing since 1986.

Nothing was found during the Monday search of the Strickland Ferry Road property that relates to the disappearance of Kimberly Moreau of Jay.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland tells the Sun Journal newspaper investigators will be continuing their efforts to “find Kim and bring her home.”

Moreau, who was 17, was last seen at about 11 p.m. on May 10, 1986, at her parents’ home on Jewell Street in Jay. Moreau told an older sister and her husband that she was going for a ride and would be back in an hour, but she never returned.

Police suspect foul play.

