Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Lindsay Putnam • August 30, 2018 7:34 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 70s today throughout the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

–Bangor students will return to classes Tuesday to find new security measures aimed at keeping them safe and healthy, changes that a school official said weren’t necessarily prompted by a wave of mass shootings at American schools.

The Bangor School Department spent the summer adding more security cameras, fencing and security to the entrances of its classroom buildings, said Superintendent Betsy Webb.

And next week, two new social workers and a second school resource officer will work inside those walls, providing more staff to oversee the emotional and physical health and safety of the district’s 3,700 students, she said.

–U.S. District Court Justice John Woodcock Jr. refused to throw out a free-speech lawsuit filed against the governor, in which the ACLU of Maine is arguing that LePage can’t censor comments on his Facebook page, because the social media page can be considered a “limited public forum.”

The ACLU of Maine is representing two Mainers who have been critical of the governor on social media.

LePage’s attorney argued that ruling in favor of his critics “would force elected officials either to broadcast a cacophony of messages with which they disagree, or to change their pages into static sites stripped of the networking features that define social media.”

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

–Late August is harvest crunch time for many Maine farmers, including Jim Buckle of Buckle Farm in Unity.

Right now, the lush fields at the farm he and his fiancee Hannah Rose Hamilton run are awash in ripening organic produce, including tomatoes, onions, cantaloupe, lettuce mixes, baby turnips, carrots, beets, mixed herbs and potatoes. But there’s a big problem: they only have one farmhand — a job usually staffed by three.

“We are losing crops in the field. We are swamped,” Buckle said.

–A jury Wednesday found a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s husband on Easter Sunday last year not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

Antoinne “Prince” Bethea killed Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans on April 16, 2017, outside the home Bethea shared with Durel’s estranged wife, Danielle Lane Durel, 44, at 2 Highland Ave. He had pleaded not guilty of murder and claimed he acted in self-defense after Durel sent a threatening text to his estranged wife.

The jury of three women and nine men deliberated for three hours. Manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. A sentencing date has not been set.

John Holyoke | BDN John Holyoke | BDN

–Fall fishing in the Moosehead Lake region can be some of the best in the state. But anglers also know that conditions can vary in the state’s rivers and streams, especially those where the flows are controlled by dams.

Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologist Tim Obrey shares some important information about targeting key bodies of water in September.

–After the alleged drugging, the woman suffered from acute and post traumatic stress disorders, and she asked to work alone while she recovered, according to the woman’s lawsuit against TrueLine Publishing, which was moved to federal court this week. But the company subsequently fired her, and now she’s suing.

The woman accuses TrueLine of failure to accommodate a disability, wrongful firing and retaliation, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional harm.

A TrueLine spokeswoman told the Bangor Daily News the company denies the former employee’s allegations.

–Rising about 1,200 feet above sea level in Camden Hills State Park, Bald Rock Mountain is one of the most popular hikes in midcoast Maine. With rock outcroppings near the summit that offer breathtaking views of Penobscot Bay, the mountain features a gradual, well-maintained trail that’s great for families and pets.

From both overlooks is an open view of Penobscot Bay and its many islands, including Islesboro, North Haven, Vinalhaven, Deer Isle and many smaller islands. And on an especially clear day, you can see even farther, to the mountains of Mount Desert Island.

In other news…

Maine

Video: Fire hits three vehicles at Presque Isle Marden’s

PETA hopes to build memorial where lobsters may have died in Brunswick crash

Mosquitoes in Maine test positive for West Nile virus

Bangor

Maine radio legend Chuck Foster dies at 64

NH driver hit 90 mph as he fled cops before crashing in Brewer, documents say

The Blue Hill Fair is a Labor Day tradition

Business

The BDN is hiring

Mainers made $40M off Airbnb rentals this summer, company says

Good luck getting construction workers in Maine, or anywhere for that matter

Politics

More women want to serve in the Maine Legislature than ever before

Lobster wholesaler tells Chellie Pingree China tariffs have forced her to lay off workers

Canada stunned and worried about Trump trade threats

Opinion

Discrimination is wrong. LePage should stop fighting to allow it.

Quebec hydro project could spoil a pristine Maine wilderness

It is OK to remember John McCain fondly

Sports

Here’s how to report your fall sports games and matches to the BDN

Former Old Town star excited to finally make debut for UMaine football team

Seniors determined to lead Bangor girls soccer team to memorable season

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.