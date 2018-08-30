New England
August 30, 2018
New England

Man charged with threats to Boston Globe over Trump editorials

Alex Brandon | AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a discussion for drug-free communities support programs, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Washington.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — Federal prosecutors say a California man has been charged with threatening to kill Boston Globe employees over a Globe-coordinated series of newspaper editorials condemning President Donald Trump’s suggestion that journalists are the enemy.

Prosecutors said Thursday that 68-year-old Robert Chain, of Encino, made more than a dozen threatening phone calls to the Globe’s newsroom between Aug. 10 and Aug. 22.

Prosecutors say on the day the editorials were published in newspapers across the country, Chain called the newsroom and threatened to shoot Globe employees. That threat prompted a police response and increased security at the newspaper’s offices.

It was not immediately clear if Chain has an attorney. Prosecutors say he’s expected to appear in Los Angeles’ federal court Thursday and be transferred to Boston at a later date.

 

