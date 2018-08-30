Man fires shots during standoff in Durham

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By CBS 13 • August 30, 2018 8:39 am

Updated: August 30, 2018 9:02 am

A busy road in Durham is back open Wednesday night, after gunfire and a standoff.

It happened near Route 125.

A sergeant with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office says troopers responded to Soder Road to help a man who was suffering a mental health crisis.

They arrived around 6 p.m.

The man lives on the road and fired multiple shots outside his home.

After communicating with him, troopers decided to not charge or arrest him.

The sergeant says the office is assisting with getting the man the mental health evaluation he needs.

