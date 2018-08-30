Hancock
August 30, 2018
Hancock Latest News | Poll Questions | School Security | Chuck Foster | Fall Fishing
Hancock

West Enfield motorcyclist in serious condition after crash

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By Bill Trotter, BDN Staff

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A West Enfield man remained hospitalized Thursday in Bangor after crashing his motorcycle last week on Route 1A.

Matthew Murphy, 31, was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, when he crashed into the back of a car at the intersection of Route 1A and Red Bridge Road, Ellsworth police Chief Glenn Moshier said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Murphy was still hospitalized at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Moshier said. According to the hospital, Murphy was listed Thursday as being in serious condition.

According to preliminary information, Murphy rear-ended a Subaru Forester driven by Dawn Curtis, 59, of Lamoine as Curtis was waiting to turn left onto Red Bridge Road, the police chief said. Police are investigating the cause of the collision, he said.

Paul Heath, 31, of Howland was driving a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle behind Murphy and also crashed as a result of the collision. He slid onto his side and suffered minor injuries but did not collide with either Murphy’s motorcycle or the Subaru, Moshier said.

Curtis was not injured in the collision. Moshier said he was unsure whether either motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like