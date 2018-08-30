West Enfield motorcyclist in serious condition after crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • August 30, 2018 11:57 am

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A West Enfield man remained hospitalized Thursday in Bangor after crashing his motorcycle last week on Route 1A.

Matthew Murphy, 31, was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, when he crashed into the back of a car at the intersection of Route 1A and Red Bridge Road, Ellsworth police Chief Glenn Moshier said Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Murphy was still hospitalized at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, Moshier said. According to the hospital, Murphy was listed Thursday as being in serious condition.

According to preliminary information, Murphy rear-ended a Subaru Forester driven by Dawn Curtis, 59, of Lamoine as Curtis was waiting to turn left onto Red Bridge Road, the police chief said. Police are investigating the cause of the collision, he said.

Paul Heath, 31, of Howland was driving a 2013 Suzuki motorcycle behind Murphy and also crashed as a result of the collision. He slid onto his side and suffered minor injuries but did not collide with either Murphy’s motorcycle or the Subaru, Moshier said.

Curtis was not injured in the collision. Moshier said he was unsure whether either motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

