Ponds searched for clues for missing Blue Hill woman

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • August 30, 2018 10:36 am

Police have searched in the area of two Hancock County ponds as they continue to try to find a missing woman, but so far their efforts have come up empty.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for Maine Department of Public Safety, said Thursday that Maine State Police and Maine Warden Service have received some tips and are still looking for Jessica Grindle, 37, of Blue Hill. Officers have searched on and around First Pond, also known as Billings Pond in Blue Hill, and Frost Pond in Sedgwick, he said.

Grindle was last seen July 23 and was reported missing on Aug. 22. She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

A cousin of Grindle’s wrote Thursday in a Facebook post that the Blue Hill woman is still considered missing.

“We will not give up till Jessica is found,” Alicia Pearson wrote. “Thank you on behalf of family and friends for all the prayers and support. Also thank you to all the men and women in law enforcement aiding in the search for Jess.”

Anyone who has seen her in the past month is asked call Maine State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.