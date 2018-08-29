Here’s how to report your fall sports games and matches to the BDN

Pixabay | BDN Pixabay | BDN

August 29, 2018 3:02 pm

Updated: August 29, 2018 4:35 pm

The fall sports season is underway and the BDN encourages high school coaches, managers and athletic directors to report their high school games and events. We require schools to report their games to our website at bangordailynews.com/sports/scores instead of calling us. That will guarantee that the game will appear on the BDN website and in the newspaper.

We have implemented a new, improved procedure for reporting games.

If you have not done so previously, it is necessary to do a brief, one-time registration process as described here.

TO REPORT a game to the BDN website go to this link:

http://bangordailynews.com/sports/scores/

Once you have logged in, click on your game, click the “Final Score” and “Game Details,” add the information, and click on submit. Follow the examples provided in terms of how to add the information.

FOR ALL GAMES, we ask schools to list each team’s won-lost record and the first and last names of players mentioned for each team. Key highlights or milestones may be added by checking the “Note to Editor” box in addition to the “Final Score” and “Game Details” boxes.

FOR SOCCER AND FIELD HOCKEY, we ask for all scorers for each team and other available stat leaders such as assists, along with goalkeepers, saves and shots.

FOR FOOTBALL, we ask for the touchdown plays, including the names of the rusher or passer and receiver and the yardage of the plays, along with individual rushing, passing, receiving and tackles statistics and other key plays.

FOR VOLLEYBALL, we ask for the team scores and team records and key statistics for individuals from each team, including serving, kills, assists and blocks.

FOR CROSS COUNTRY and GOLF, we ask schools to email results to us at bdnsports@bangordailynews.com

FOR POSTPONED GAMES, we ask that coaches and athletic directors email us the rescheduled date as soon as possible to above email address.

Thank you for taking the time to report your games and events.