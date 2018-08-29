Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Natalie Williams • August 29, 2018 8:14 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s with partly sunny skies throughout the state, and unhealthy air conditions are expected along the coast.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

–Nordic Aquafarms has reached a purchase-and-sale agreement for 14 more acres, adjoining the 40 the company already plans to use for its proposed land-based fish farm.

A top Nordic official said the additional acreage will “make this a better project, not a bigger one,” by adding to the buffer area around the facility.

The salmon farm, announced last winter, has been under fire by people who oppose it due to environmental and other concerns.

–As Maine’s child welfare system has come under scrutiny this year following the deaths of two young girls, allegedly at the hands of their caregivers, Gov. Paul LePage has put family reunification in the crosshairs.

Through a series of internal changes, LePage’s administration has removed more children from their parents’ custody this year than last year. Caseworkers speaking on the condition of anonymity told the BDN in July that they’re instructed to err on the side of removing children from their parents’ homes.

For one Maine mother, a Child Protective Services process geared toward reunification with her children became an opportunity — albeit a challenging and shameful one — to grow as a person, improve as a mother and develop a different outlook on life.

–Olivia Carson and Isabella Gillis of Orrington went back to school Tuesday not just as students, but also as plaintiffs.

The Bangor Christian School students, along with their parents, are part of a federal lawsuit challenging the Maine law that forbids towns without high schools to pay tuition to religious schools.

–Backers of a failed 2017 casino referendum would pay only a fifth of the record $500,000 in penalties assessed by Maine’s ethics watchdog under a proposed settlement.

In a memo, Jonathan Wayne, the commission’s executive director, told commissioners that “Under the circumstances, it would not be a good use of public resources to pursue a collection action that is so unlikely to succeed.”

–The Brewer High School football team not only has gone 22-9 over the past three years with trips to the regional title game in 2015 and 2016, and also has produced some prodigious individual talent, with three recent graduates — linemen Austin Lufkin and Garrett Graham, and running back/linebacker Ray Wood — earning Division I college opportunities. This year, the team is hoping to replace those key losses and remain among the contenders in the Class B North football ranks this fall.

Meanwhile, Hampden Academy will endeavor to move up the rankings after enduring a winless season last fall. “We’ve made some progress,” second-year head coach Shane Rogers said. “I expect our offense to be a lot better. I expect our defense to be better. I just think overall we’re a better football team.”

The Maine high school football season kicks off on Friday night.

–A man charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend’s husband took the stand Tuesday and denied pulling the trigger during a struggle over his gun on Easter Sunday last year.

Antoinne “Prince” Bethea, 41, of New Haven, Connecticut, is accused of killing Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans on April 16, 2017, outside the Bangor home Bethea shared with Durel’s estranged wife.

Bethea testified Tuesday that he was fighting with another man when the gun fired and struck Durel, who was nearby, in the leg and stomach.

–Waterfront Concerts over the past few weeks ran a contest ahead of this Thursday’s concert featuring popular a capella group Pentatonix. The prize? A VIP package for four to the show. The challenge? Create a video of yourself or you and a group, singing a capella.

Out of hundreds of entries, the winners, announced on Monday, were four recent graduates from Hermon High School — twin brothers Eric Byers and Kyle Byers, Laura Zenk and Kathryn Higgins. Check out their contest-winning video.

In other news…

Maine

Appalachian Trail hikers asked to not climb Katahdin on Labor Day weekend

Maine man who overdosed at work sues salmon farm for allegedly not rendering aid

Watch: A boat spun in circles for nearly an hour off MDI after the driver fell overboard

Bangor

UMaine will return rivalry game against New Hampshire to end of season next year

Maine hit by two-day heat wave, temps to reach 90s

WVII news director Craig Colson to resign

Business

Politics

LePage joins court brief to limit LGBT rights

Maine House to vote on investigating handling of Bates allegations

White House flags back at full staff after McCain’s death

Opinion

History is repeating itself in Maine’s emergency rooms

Alarm bells are sounding over treatment of vulnerable people. Can we hear them?

A century of ranked-choice voting in Australia offers lessons for Maine

Sports

Red Sox score on throwing error in 9th, beat Marlins 8-7

Pats’ Gronkowski looking forward to another season

Bangor football hasn’t won a game in 2 seasons. The Rams are looking to change that

