Two workers die after falling at construction site near Disney World, authorities say

Lindsey Bever, The Washington Post • August 29, 2018 12:44 pm

Two construction workers fell seven stories and died Wednesday while working on a hotel outside Walt Disney World in Florida, authorities said.

Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the Orange County Fire Rescue, said several workers were pouring concrete Wednesday morning between the sixth and seventh floors at a hotel under construction near the Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando when the scaffolding they were standing on collapsed. Two workers fell to their deaths, Jachles said, and a third “clung to the scaffolding and pulled himself up.”

Jachles said the third worker suffered minor injuries. There also was a fourth worker who escaped uninjured, Jachles said.

Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said the victims’ names have not yet been released, but she identified the two victims who died as Hispanic men in their 30s. She said the third worker who survived the accident is a 36-year-old white man.

Authorities responded to the scene about 4:15 a.m. at a JW Marriott hotel that is under construction adjacent to the Bonnet Creek Resort in an unincorporated area of Orange County, Tejada-Monforte said.

The hotel is among others that are set to be completed in 2019, Tejada-Monforte said.

A Marriott spokesman called it “a terrible accident.”

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident that took place earlier today,” the spokesman said Wednesday in a statement to The Washington Post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the workers who died.”

He said he could not comment further since the construction project is managed by the developer.

Authorities said that no foul play is suspected at this time. Local and federal authorities are still investigating the incident.

